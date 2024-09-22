Why Manipur being allowed to go ‘Afghanistan way’: Congress MP asks Centre

Amid the lingering crisis in Manipur, Congress MP A. Bimol Akoijam raises pointed questions over the Centre's "inaction", suggesting that such a situation would not have been left unaddressed if it happened in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Akoijam vehemently criticised the Centre's handling of the situation in Manipur, asking why the government of India was allowing the northeastern state to become like Afghanistan, which he described as a "banana republic".

"With 60,000 troops stationed in Manipur, the central government should have prevented this crisis from persisting for so long," Akoijam stated.

"If this were happening in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, or Madhya Pradesh, would it have been allowed to linger? Most people would say no," he added.

Ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2022, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's push for Scheduled Tribe status. Since then, the violence has claimed the lives of more than 220 individuals, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as security personnel.

Amid the continuing crisis, Akoijam urged the Centre to thrash out the issues in the state government, claiming that BJP MLAs were speaking in two different voices on the issue of separate administration.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have called his MLAs and ministers and said 'this should not happen in India. Manipur is not a part of any banana republic, I will not allow this to happen, talk it out, what is the problem'," Akoijam said.