'Why wait for election results?' Sharad Pawar on Modi’s delayed austerity plea

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday, 14 May sharply questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's recent appeal asking Indians to conserve fuel and avoid buying gold, asking why the government waited until after election results to acknowledge the gravity of the economic situation.

Pawar said if the country was indeed facing such a serious crisis due to the escalating West Asia conflict and global instability, the government should have alerted people earlier instead of waiting until the elections were over.

“Why did the prime minister take so long to make these decisions? Why wait till the election results? Why were people not made aware during the elections themselves?” Pawar asked at a press conference held at Modi Baug in Pune.

Against the backdrop of rising tensions in West Asia and fears of a wider economic fallout, Modi recently urged citizens to save fuel and avoid unnecessary gold purchases. Referring to the situation as serious and potentially damaging for the economy, Pawar said the prime minister must convene an all-party meeting immediately and attend it personally.

“Over the past three-four years, all-party meetings have been held. But the prime minister did not attend any of them. If he is now trying to tell the country that the situation is grave and may have serious consequences, then his personal presence becomes important,” Pawar said.

He added that Modi’s warnings should not be dismissed lightly and described the present circumstances as “worrying”. But Pawar reserved some of his sharpest criticism for what he called the performative reactions of ministers and leaders in Maharashtra’s ruling alliance following the prime minister’s appeal.