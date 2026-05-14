'Why wait for election results?' Sharad Pawar on Modi’s delayed austerity plea
Veteran leader mocks ministers flaunting 'fuel-saving optics', asks why PM acted only after polls amid deepening economic anxiety
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday, 14 May sharply questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's recent appeal asking Indians to conserve fuel and avoid buying gold, asking why the government waited until after election results to acknowledge the gravity of the economic situation.
Pawar said if the country was indeed facing such a serious crisis due to the escalating West Asia conflict and global instability, the government should have alerted people earlier instead of waiting until the elections were over.
“Why did the prime minister take so long to make these decisions? Why wait till the election results? Why were people not made aware during the elections themselves?” Pawar asked at a press conference held at Modi Baug in Pune.
Against the backdrop of rising tensions in West Asia and fears of a wider economic fallout, Modi recently urged citizens to save fuel and avoid unnecessary gold purchases. Referring to the situation as serious and potentially damaging for the economy, Pawar said the prime minister must convene an all-party meeting immediately and attend it personally.
“Over the past three-four years, all-party meetings have been held. But the prime minister did not attend any of them. If he is now trying to tell the country that the situation is grave and may have serious consequences, then his personal presence becomes important,” Pawar said.
He added that Modi’s warnings should not be dismissed lightly and described the present circumstances as “worrying”. But Pawar reserved some of his sharpest criticism for what he called the performative reactions of ministers and leaders in Maharashtra’s ruling alliance following the prime minister’s appeal.
“I have been watching television since morning. Some people are riding motorcycles to Mantralaya (the Maharashtra secretariat) with the chief minister. Some are walking. One minister even said though he is a minister, he has reduced his convoy from 17 vehicles to eight,” Pawar said. “I was stunned. Why did he need 17 vehicles in the first place? It is beyond my understanding.”
In a pointed swipe at the political theatrics surrounding the austerity appeal, Pawar remarked sarcastically that people would take the exercise seriously only if the chief minister began travelling to Mantralaya by motorcycle every single day.
“If this is merely for one or two days, it means nothing. Do not make a spectacle of cuts and savings,” he said, questioning how long ministers would actually follow the prime minister’s advice.
Pawar said India had faced similar crises in the past and stressed that there were several ways for governments to reduce administrative expenditure meaningfully instead of resorting to symbolic gestures.
The NCP (SP) chief also criticised Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his recent remarks against Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. “I saw the Maharashtra chief minister’s statement yesterday and today. The language he used for Rahul Gandhi was inappropriate,” Pawar said.
“Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition. He is also a member of Parliament. The post of Leader of the Opposition is a constitutional position under the Lok Sabha. A chief minister should not use such language for a person occupying that office.”
Pawar also raised concerns over the weakening rupee and asked whether the economic turbulence could be blamed solely on tensions involving Iran. “The rupee is falling against the dollar. Why is this happening? We need to think about it,” he said. “It is true that there is an issue involving Iran and there are side effects because of that. But is that the only reason? And if that was the reason, why were these decisions not taken immediately after the war began?”
In another pointed remark aimed at the government’s messaging on austerity, Pawar referred to Modi’s recent visit to the Somnath temple after turning 75. “There is nothing wrong in visiting the temple,” he said. “But six Air Force aircraft participated in the programme overhead. The question is this: if the situation is truly serious, then everyone must display seriousness.”
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