Will Modi tell Trump India condemns sailors' deaths in US attack: Congress

In a sharp attack on the Modi government, the Congress on Sunday said India should postpone the upcoming visit of US trade representative Jamieson Greer, arguing that any self-respecting nation would do more than issue phone calls and press statements to defend its sovereignty against "bullies".

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump this week, the Opposition party also questioned whether he would raise India's strongest protest over the deaths of three Indian sailors in a US attack on a merchant vessel off the Oman coast, as well as what it described as the "threatening and unacceptable" language used by US secretary of state Marco Rubio during his conversation with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on 12 June.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh noted that Modi was set to meet his "self-declared good friend" Trump shortly.

"The question that is uppermost on the minds of all Indian citizens is whether PM Modi will raise (i) India's strongest condemnation to the killing of three Indian sailors in a US attack on a ship off the Oman Coast; and (ii) the threatening and really unacceptable language used by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 12, 2026," Ramesh said in a post on X.