Will not mention Ujjain, will not act against own party MP for atrocities on women wrestlers: Congress

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his criticism of the Rajasthan government on women's safety, the Congress on Monday said it would never condone violence against women, while the BJP dispensations never accept responsibility or accountability in such cases.

Addressing a rally in Chittorgarh on Monday, Modi attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the issue of corruption and women's safety.

The prime minister said he feels pain when atrocities against "daughters" happen anywhere in the country but Congress has made this a tradition in Rajasthan.