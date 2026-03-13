Will PM Modi’s Kolkata rally flop?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Kolkata’s nearly 1,000-acre Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday, 14 March, but political observers and even some within his own BJP say the turnout may fall short of the party’s ambitious expectations.

The rally is meant to be the culmination of the BJP’s Paribartan Yatra in West Bengal, launched earlier this month ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. However, several stops on the yatra route have drawn attention for visibly low attendance, with rival political leaders claiming the campaign has struggled to generate enthusiasm.

Trinamool Congress leaders in particular have repeatedly described the yatra as a “total flop show”. TMC state general-secretary Kunal Ghosh pointed to sparse gatherings, including a meeting in Kolkata's Garia area, where fewer than 40 people reportedly attended, and claimed several rallies were “empty”.

BJP leaders reject that assessment, insisting the campaign is steadily building momentum ahead of the prime minister’s rally. Party sources say the yatra has seen growing participation, particularly among younger supporters.

Despite those claims, some political analysts believe the BJP’s Bengal unit is now relying less on Modi’s personal appeal after the party’s disappointing performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. During that campaign, the prime minister visited Bengal frequently, but the party still failed to meet expectations.

“Modi hasn’t gelled well with Bengali culture, language and traditions,” some analysts argue, suggesting that the BJP’s current campaign strategy is focused more on attacking chief minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged corruption and “misrule” rather than relying solely on the prime minister’s popularity.

Attempts to sharpen polarisation around issues such as infiltration and Rohingya migrants have also failed to gain the traction the party had hoped for. Meanwhile, internal differences have surfaced within the state BJP: while leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari has pushed for a sharper Hindu-Muslim political narrative, other leaders such as state BJP chief Shamik Bhattacharya have taken a more cautious stance.