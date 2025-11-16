West Bengal: BJP missteps and Mamata’s inner turmoil

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, once an eccentric and outspoken judge of the Calcutta High Court known for his politically incorrect courtroom comments — he was called an ‘unguided missile’ — lashed out recently at his own party, the BJP, which he joined after quitting his judicial post to contest last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Yet barely 18 months after winning the elections, Gangopadhyay has sharply criticised the BJP’s ‘north Indian’ leadership for their inability to understand Bengal’s political tapestry.

In a recent TV interview, Gangopadhyay condemned the BJP’s central leadership for lacking the cultural insight needed to win Bengal. He further alleged that the party had no real intention of unseating chief minister Mamata Banerjee, feeding speculation that even Modi and Mamata tacitly prefer the political status quo. He urged imposition of President’s Rule in the state, claiming that the administration was so compromised that fair elections were impossible. He also accused the Election Commission of treating the Mamata government with undue leniency.

His statements seemed to echo broader sentiments in political circles and the gossip at tea shops across West Bengal — that the BJP repeatedly sabotages its own progress in West Bengal through a tone-deaf approach to Bengali culture and policy missteps.

From vandalising Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue during the 2019 campaign to attempting to cover up the unclothed and ferocious idol of Goddess Kali — whose worship involves meat, alcohol and song — the BJP has consistently stumbled over Bengali sensitivities. BJP supporters mocking Bengalis for eating fish and meat during Navratri, and Visva-Bharati’s harassment of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen over alleged land encroachment, further inflamed public opinion.