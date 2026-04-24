Women voters drive record turnout in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal polls

A record surge in voter participation was reported by the Election Commission of India during the 2026 Legislative assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and the first phase of polling in West Bengal, signalling a notable moment in India’s democratic trajectory.

Polling commenced at 7:00 am on 23 April across both states, alongside by-elections in select constituencies in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Election authorities deployed extensive monitoring systems and voter facilitation measures to ensure a smooth process.

Tamil Nadu recorded a turnout of 84.69 per cent by 5 pm, exceeding its previous high of 78.29 per cent set in 2011. Notably, female voter participation reached 85.76 per cent, surpassing male turnout at 83.57 per cent. This marks a significant rise from recent elections, with turnout figures of 73.63 per cent in 2021 and 70.14 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The data point to a renewed wave of public engagement, particularly among women.

Historically, voter turnout in Tamil Nadu has fluctuated, with moderate participation in the decades following Independence before rising steadily from the late 20th century. The 2026 figures represent the highest level of electoral participation recorded in the state.

West Bengal’s Phase-I polling saw an even higher turnout of 91.78 per cent by 5 pm, surpassing its previous peak of 84.72 per cent in 2011. Female voters again led the trend, recording 92.69 per cent participation compared to 90.92 per cent among men. The figures reinforce a broader pattern of strong female electoral engagement.