Women's reservation bill and MoS Prahlad Patel's missing X post

The Union cabinet at a meeting on Monday evening had approved the women's reservation bill, minister of state for food processing Industries and jal shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said on X, though no official announcement was made by the BJP-led central government.

"Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfil the demand for women's reservation which was proved by the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations Narendra Modi ji and congratulations to the Modi government," the minister wrote in Hindi on X.

Curiously, Patel's post appeared to be deleted a little later, though the news had already spread through agencies by then, and several X users had taken screenshots of the post.

As news of the Cabinet meeting spread, Ramesh took to X once again to say, "It's been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women's reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed at the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy.".

The Union cabinet met this evening after the first sitting of the five-day special session of Parliament. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lasted for over 90 minutes.