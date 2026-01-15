Wonders of SIR: Hindu votes in Muslim homes! BLO says “we’d have fixed it”

In Pahasu nagar panchayat of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission’s big clean-up exercise — the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) — has produced outcomes that can only be described as imaginative. Draft voter rolls for booths 307 and 311 list Hindus and Muslims against addresses where they have never lived, leaving residents both bemused and indignant.

Take Malviya Nagar Chapeti’s house no. 12, where resident Sabir Malik discovered 14 names assigned to his address in the draft list. His nephew Imran dryly noted that one of those names is indeed his own, except he lives in Aligarh’s Nai Basti, several kilometres away, and has no idea who most of the other 13 are.

In the same lane, house no. 14 — home to a single occupant — displays a small crowd of voters on the rolls. Idris’s home (no. 15) has 10 Hindu voters magically attached to it, even though those individuals reportedly live in an entirely different neighbourhood, Purana Dak Khana Wali Gali. Mahmood’s house, too, has been blessed with a civic overpopulation of 12 extra voters in the paperwork.

Local officials have treated the matter with admirable sangfroid. Booth-level officer (BLO) Devendra reportedly promised the errors would be sorted out in “a day or two”. Bulandshahr sub-divisional magistrate Arun Verma insisted this was a standard glitch in the SIR process and would be corrected through Form-8 — the prescribed mechanism for modifying entries — while pointedly rejecting the idea that the SIR process itself was flawed.