'You cannot run': Rahul warns Modi-Shah of jail time

Rahul Gandhi threatens legal action against Modi, Shah over alleged ‘vote chori’

Rahul says CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face action and jail over ‘vote chori’

Congress leader says no one, including PM and home minister, can escape the law

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi, the Leader of Opposition also says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and jailed over alleged electoral irregularities.

New Delhi, 1 November: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that they would face legal action over alleged “vote chori”, asserting that neither would be able to escape the law.

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, Gandhi also said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from office and jailed for “treason” in the future over the alleged irregularities.

Referring to Shah’s reported remark that Modi was not going anywhere, Gandhi said the prime minister could not escape accountability.