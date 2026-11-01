'You cannot run': Rahul warns Modi-Shah of jail time
Addressing INDIA bloc rally in Delhi, the Leader of Opposition also says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and jailed
Rahul Gandhi threatens legal action against Modi, Shah over alleged ‘vote chori’
Rahul says CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face action and jail over ‘vote chori’
Congress leader says no one, including PM and home minister, can escape the law
Addressing the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi, the Leader of Opposition also says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and jailed over alleged electoral irregularities.
New Delhi, 1 November: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that they would face legal action over alleged “vote chori”, asserting that neither would be able to escape the law.
Addressing the INDIA bloc rally against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, Gandhi also said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from office and jailed for “treason” in the future over the alleged irregularities.
Referring to Shah’s reported remark that Modi was not going anywhere, Gandhi said the prime minister could not escape accountability.
“After Gyanesh Kumar, we will stand against you and don't forget that for the vote chori you have done, there will be legal action against you and Narendra Modi,” he said.
Gandhi said the large turnout at the rally had sent a message to the prime minister, the home minister and the chief election commissioner.
Describing the gathering as a collective expression of public concern rather than a show of support for any political party, he said the voices of young people, farmers and workers were calling for the protection of democracy and the Constitution.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said no amount of political power or money could place anyone above the Constitution.
He also said the opposition would not resort to violence or hatred against Modi, Shah or Kumar, but would continue its efforts to defend the Constitution.
“If you ask me what my religion is, I will say making the voice of the people of the country heard is my religion,” Gandhi said.