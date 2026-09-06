You cannot write your own report card: Sibal takes aim at Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday, 6 September took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's speech at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday, saying the prime minister could not write his own report card and it was for the people to do so.

Sibal, a senior advocate, also criticised Modi’s reference to giving a dose of homoeopathy from the Red Fort, saying students had decided that nothing would be cured by such a remedy. "You also made a strange statement. In a way, you referred to the poor students who were protesting at Jantar Mantar as 'dimagi Naxals' and remarked that you gave them homoeopathic medicine," Sibal said at a press conference.

"This is not right... you are the prime minister of this country; is it correct that students are beaten by your police, and the young women and girls who were there are beaten and dragged... were you giving them homoeopathic medicine?" asked Sibal, an Independent MP formerly with the Congress.

He said using such language while holding the country's highest elected office did not befit the prime minister. "The illness plaguing this country can only be cured by surgery because homoeopathy has no cure for it. And after surgery, they need allopathy," Sibal said.

At SRCC's centenary celebrations on Saturday, Modi had said that compared with 2013, the country was far more secure economically and socially. "But seeing this, some people's restlessness and frustration are increasing. You must have heard my speech on 15 August. For such people, I gave a dose of homoeopathy from the Red Fort, a small homoeopathy pill.