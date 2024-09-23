You can't break Haryana wale: Kejriwal alleges BJP tried to make him join NDA

AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sharpened his attack on the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that they wanted to "break" him in jail and make him join the NDA.

"They don't know that I am from Haryana. You can break anyone, but not Haryana wale," Kejriwal said during a roadshow in Dabwali in Sirsa district ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

The AAP chief said the BJP was scared of his honesty and alleged that the party put him in jail in a "fake" case to sully his image. "They wanted to break me and they repeatedly asked me to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, National Democratic Alliance...I did not break and after coming out of jail, I am before you today," Kejriwal said at the roadshow held in support of Kuldeep Singh, the party's candidate from the Dabwali Assembly seat.

The former Delhi chief minister claimed that the BJP used "various tactics" to break him. "They stopped my medicines. I am a diabetic but they stopped my insulin. My kidney would have been damaged. We had to get directions from court to allow insulin to me," Kejriwal claimed.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister after being released from Tihar jail last week in the Delhi excise policy case. AAP leader Atishi later took oath as chief minister.