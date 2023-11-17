You received education in school, college built by Congress: Rahul to KCR

He said that it was also the Congress which developed Hyderabad as the IT capital of the world. “Hyderabad, which has been looted by the chief minister for the last 10 years, was made the IT capital of the world by the Congress,” he said.

The Congress MP also claimed that it was his party which started supplying free power to farmers. Disputing KCR’s claim that farmers in Telangana were getting 24-hour power, he remarked that "only KCR’s house is getting 24-hour power". He promised that after coming to power, Congress will ensure 24-hour power for farmers.

Reiterating that his relationship with Telangana is not political, Gandhi said his family has had a relationship with Telangana for generations, and described the 30 November election as a fight between dorala (feudal) Telangana and prajala (people’s) Telangana.

He alleged that Rs 100 crore were looted in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. “I visited Kaleshwaram. It’s collapsing,” he said, and added that KCR had cheated 20 lakh farmers in the name of the Dharani portal. He promised that if the Congress comes to power, farmers will get back the lands snatched from them through Dharani.