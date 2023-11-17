You received education in school, college built by Congress: Rahul to KCR
Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the party’s election campaign in four assembly constituencies, claimed that it was the Congress which carved out Telangana state
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for asking what the Congress has done since Independence, and remarked that the school and college he went to were also built by the Congress.
Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the party’s election campaign in four assembly constituencies, claimed that it was the Congress which carved out Telangana state, which goes to the polls on 30 November.
“The school and college you went to were built by the Congress party. The roads on which you move were laid by the Congress,” he said while addressing a rally in Pinapaka constituency in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
He said that it was also the Congress which developed Hyderabad as the IT capital of the world. “Hyderabad, which has been looted by the chief minister for the last 10 years, was made the IT capital of the world by the Congress,” he said.
The Congress MP also claimed that it was his party which started supplying free power to farmers. Disputing KCR’s claim that farmers in Telangana were getting 24-hour power, he remarked that "only KCR’s house is getting 24-hour power". He promised that after coming to power, Congress will ensure 24-hour power for farmers.
Reiterating that his relationship with Telangana is not political, Gandhi said his family has had a relationship with Telangana for generations, and described the 30 November election as a fight between dorala (feudal) Telangana and prajala (people’s) Telangana.
He alleged that Rs 100 crore were looted in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. “I visited Kaleshwaram. It’s collapsing,” he said, and added that KCR had cheated 20 lakh farmers in the name of the Dharani portal. He promised that if the Congress comes to power, farmers will get back the lands snatched from them through Dharani.
The Congress leader also addressed a rally in Narasmpet constituency, conducted a padayatra and addressed a corner meeting in Warangal East constituency.
He reiterated his earlier claims that the BRS, BJP and MIM are working together. Exuding confidence that Congress will defeat them, he assured the people that Congress will realise their dream of Telangana.
“KCR established the rule of his family in Telangana but we want to bring in the rule of backward classes, Dalits and tribals,” he said, adding that as part of this, reservation in local bodies will be increased to 42 per cent.
