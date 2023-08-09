You talk about Cholas but don’t know anything about TN: DMK MP Kanimozhi to Centre

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday slammed the government over bringing the ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament building saying that you talk about the Chola tradition but don’t know anything about the history of Tamil Nadu.

She said that Pandyan Sengol was burnt and shattered after the king failed his people.

Speaking in support of the no-confidence motion over the situation in Manipur, Kanimozhi in Lok Sabha said, “You brought the Sengol to the Parliament with much pomp and show.

“You talked about the Chola tradition. You don’t know about Tamil Nadu history. Have you heard of the Pandian Sengol? It was shattered and burnt when the king failed the common people.

“Do you know the story of Kannagi? Please stop imposing Hindi on us and go read the Cilappatikaram. It has a lot of lessons to teach you,” she said.