Annamalai warns the DMK govt not to interfere in temple affairs or face consequences

Police officer-turned-politician and state president of Tamil Nadu BJP, K. Annamalai has warned the DMK government not to interfere in temple affairs or face consequences for the same.

The BJP leader was speaking on the recent action of the state government and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department interfering in the affairs of Thillai Natarajar temple, Chidambaram.

In a statement on Thursday, the BJP leader said, "The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department has been continuously working to destroy the worship practices of Chidambaram Thillai Nataraja temple, which is more than thousand years old.