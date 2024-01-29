Ayodhya: 'Shabari' eatery gets notice on Rs252 bill for 2 cups of tea & toast
A newly opened restaurant named after the reverent elderly woman in the Ramayana landed in trouble for overcharging customers, which went viral on social media
A newly opened restaurant in Ayodhya named after Shabari, the elderly woman character in the Ramayana, has landed in trouble for overcharging customers.
The restaurant reportedly charged customers a sum of Rs 252 for two cups of tea and 2 pieces of toast. The bill was posted on social media by the customers and the post went viral within no time.
Taking cognisance of the same, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has issued a show-cause notice to the restaurant owner.
According to ADA, this restaurant, listed in the budget category, is under contract to provide a cup of tea and two pieces of toast at Rs 10 each to the devotees and pilgrims.
The restaurant, which has a seating capacity of 50, also has a 100-bed dormitory where a bed can be rented for a night for Rs 50.
The restaurant, 'Shabari Rasoi' is in Arundhati Bhawan, the new multi-storey commercial building developed by the ADA at Tehri Bazaar, near the new Ram temple. It is owned by Gujarat-based M/s Kavach Facility Management Ltd.
In its notice, the ADA has instructed the restaurant to submit a clarification within three days, failing which its contract can be cancelled.
ADA vice chairman Vishal Singh said, “To ensure that the facilities are available to the devotees here at lowest rates, we made a contract arrangement with the vendors wherein reasonable rates for dormitory, parking and food were already finalised by the authority in the agreement with vendors.”
Project head at Shabari Rasoi, Satyendra Mishra, said, “Making the bill viral on social media is a conspiracy as people here want to drink and eat for free. We are providing facilities similar to those in big hotels. As far as the authority’s notice is concerned, a reply has been given from our side.”
