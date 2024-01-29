Ayodhya: 'Shabari' eatery gets notice on Rs252 bill for 2 cups of tea & toast

A newly opened restaurant in Ayodhya named after Shabari, the elderly woman character in the Ramayana, has landed in trouble for overcharging customers.

The restaurant reportedly charged customers a sum of Rs 252 for two cups of tea and 2 pieces of toast. The bill was posted on social media by the customers and the post went viral within no time.

Taking cognisance of the same, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has issued a show-cause notice to the restaurant owner.

According to ADA, this restaurant, listed in the budget category, is under contract to provide a cup of tea and two pieces of toast at Rs 10 each to the devotees and pilgrims.

The restaurant, which has a seating capacity of 50, also has a 100-bed dormitory where a bed can be rented for a night for Rs 50.

The restaurant, 'Shabari Rasoi' is in Arundhati Bhawan, the new multi-storey commercial building developed by the ADA at Tehri Bazaar, near the new Ram temple. It is owned by Gujarat-based M/s Kavach Facility Management Ltd.