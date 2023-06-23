Bengal panchayat polls: HC denies indepedent observer, reserves order on CBI probe

The July 8 panchayat polls have had the Calcutta High Court excessively busy of late.

First, the high court rejected a proposal from the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) to appoint an independent observer for the July 8 panchayat polls in West Bengal. The verdict was recorded on the morning of 23 June, Friday, by Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya.

The NHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of incidents of violence during the nomination phase of the polls, starting 15 June, and decided to depute the Commission's director general (investigation) Damodar Sarangias as the observer on June 11.

However, the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) opposed the move and approached the Calcutta High Court, which ruled that the NHRC neither has the right to depute an observer, nor the right to identify 'sensitive pockets'.