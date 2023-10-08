CBI raids Trinamool minister & Kolkata mayor’s residence for over 10 hours

Concluding a marathon raid that continued over 10 hours, the team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ultimately came out of the residence of West Bengal municipal affairs and urban development minister Firhad Hakim at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, 8 October. Hakim is also the mayor of Kolkata.

The raid and search operations at Hakim’s residence at Chetla in south Kolkata started at 8 a.m.

During the 10 hours, neither was anyone allowed to come out of the residence nor was anyone allowed to enter.

However, throughout the period of the raid and search operations, Trinamool Congress supporters stayed assembled in front of the mayor’s residence, demonstrating against the CBI action.

The raid and search operations were conducted in relation to the CBI’s probe on the multi-crore cash-for-municipality-jobs case.