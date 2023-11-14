Israel–Palestine Conflict: Non-Jewish visitors barred from Kolkata synagogues

The three most popular Jewish synagogues in Kolkata have apparently barred entry to non-Jewish visitors, against the backdrop of Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Is the Jewish community fearful of violence or desecration from those critical of Israel's policies in Palestine? There has been no official notification on the matter from the synagogue authorities.

The gates of these synagogues have, however, remained closed round the clock for the last few days. They have been opened for a limited period to let members of the minuscule Jewish community within for prayers.

Any non-Jewish visitor these days is stopped at the entry gates by the security guards, who say that entry to non-Jews is prohibited "for the time being". The guards are also tight-lipped about the reasons behind this move. They also could not say for how long the restriction would prevail.