Apple tightens App Store rules on APIs to safeguard users' data

In another bid to safeguard users' privacy on the App Store, Apple will require developers to explain under a new policy why they need access to select data, to prevent misuse of application programming interfaces (APIs).

A small set of APIs can be misused to collect data about users' devices through fingerprinting, which is prohibited by Apple Developer Programme License Agreement.

"To prevent the misuse of these APIs, developers will need to declare the reasons for using these APIs in their app's privacy manifest. This will help ensure that apps only use these APIs for their intended purpose," the tech giant said in a statement.