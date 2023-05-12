Artifact's new feature to take on Twitter by letting you follow writers

Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, has announced a new feature that allows users to follow individual writers, making it even more of a news-focused social media app.



According to The Verge, articles from those writers will be prioritised in users' feeds, and they can choose to receive notifications when those writers post.



Writers can also claim a verified checkmark on their profile beside their name in searches and comments on Artifact.