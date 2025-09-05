Clean energy merely 6.1 pc of supply in Hindu Kush Himalayan region despite vast potential: Report

Despite vast reserves of renewable energy, countries in the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region — including India — derive just 6.1 per cent of their total primary energy supply from clean sources, according to a new report.

The study, released by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) during the Asia-Pacific Clean Energy Week in Bangkok, revealed that hydropower remains significantly underexploited across the region.

Of the 882 gigawatts (GW) of hydropower potential identified in Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan, around 635 GW lie within HKH river systems. Yet, only 49 per cent of this has been harnessed.

The region also holds considerable non-hydro renewable energy potential, particularly in solar and wind, estimated at 3 terawatts. In contrast, the combined renewable energy targets of HKH countries, based on their climate pledges, total just 1.7 terawatts. ICIMOD estimates the actual potential across the region exceeds 3.5 terawatts.

While Bhutan and Nepal already produce all their electricity from renewables, fossil fuels remain the dominant source of energy in several others. Fossil fuels make up 98 per cent of Bangladesh’s energy supply, followed by 77 per cent in India, 76 per cent in Pakistan, 67 per cent in China, and 51 per cent in Myanmar.

The report also raised concerns about the heavy reliance on biofuels and waste in four countries. These sources account for two-thirds of Nepal’s primary energy, half of Myanmar’s, and one-quarter in both Bhutan and Pakistan. This dependence on wood, crop waste and dung for cooking and heating leads to serious consequences for health and air quality.