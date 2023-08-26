Covid-19: Don't wait until autumn for a booster vaccine

Covid-19 is no longer officially a global health emergency, but the World Health Organization (WHO) says SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that leads to Covid-19, is here to stay.

New booster shots designed to target Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which is currently the most dominant, are expected to become available by September or October — at the start of autumn in the Northern hemisphere.

But there are concerns that the existing vaccines will be ineffective against emerging strains like EG.5, also known as Eris.