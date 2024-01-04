Google agrees to Rs 41,000 crore settlement in Chrome incognito mode lawsuit

Last week, Google reached a tentative settlement of about Rs 41,000 crore or ($5 billion) in a class-action lawsuit that accused the tech giant of improperly collecting personal data from users in the "private browsing mode" of its Chrome browser. The suit alleged that Google misled users by suggesting that their internet activities would not be tracked while using the browser's private mode, also known as "incognito mode".

The lawsuit claimed that even when users accessed websites utilising Google's technologies, the company continued to track their site visits and activities, violating users' expectations of privacy. Plaintiffs argued that Google's actions resulted in an "unaccountable trove of information" about users who believed they were taking steps to safeguard their privacy.

The settlement, while still pending approval by a federal judge in the United States, is expected to conclude by 24 February. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed initially, as lawyers for the plaintiffs stated they would present the final agreement to the court by the specified date.

Google has not issued an immediate response to requests for comments on the settlement.