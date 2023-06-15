Google Lens to help you find skin conditions

Moreover, the company said that this feature also works if users are not sure how to describe something else on their body, like a bump on their lip, a line on their nails or hair loss on their head.



In addition, as previously announced at Google I/O, Lens is also integrating with Bard, Google's AI-powered chatbot experience.



In the coming weeks, users will be able to include images in their Bard prompts and Lens will work behind the scenes to help Bard make sense of what's being shown.



For instance, users can show Bard a photo of a new pair of shoes they have been eyeing for their vacation, and ask what they're called.