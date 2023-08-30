Meta crackdown: 7,000 fake accounts tied to Chinese propaganda shut down

In an effort to disrupt a Chinese propaganda campaign, social media giant Meta has removed thousands of Facebook and several Instagram accounts.

Among the now removed accounts, 7,704 are Facebook accounts, 954 are Facebook pages, 15 are Facebook groups, and are 15 Instagram accounts, making it one of the largest networks of fake accounts ever discovered by the company, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Hundreds of other accounts on TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), LiveJournal, and Blogspot also took part in the campaign, which Meta’s report calls 'Spamouflage', for the frequent posting of spam-like messages.

According to the tech giant, the fake accounts tried to spread pro-China messages, including "positive commentary about China and its province Xinjiang and criticisms of the US, Western foreign policies, and critics of the Chinese government, including journalists and researchers".

“This is the biggest takedown of a single network we have ever conducted,” Ben Nimmo of Meta’s security team told New York Times. “When you put it together with all the activity we took down across the internet, we concluded it is the largest covert campaign that we know of today."