Neighbours fume at new X logo, Musk says won't leave San Francisco

The big X logo on the Twitter building with a strong lighting scheme in San Francisco has left people residing in nearby buildings perplexed as they are unable to sleep in the night with all those bizarre lights on.

The Elon Musk-run company has put a huge X logo on its headquarters in the city which emits strong lights throughout the night. Now, people living around are looking to purchase window blinds to block out the light coming from X logo.

"Imagine no more. This is my life now," a person living next to the X HQ posted on Twitter with a short video of the logo in the night.

Another commented: "I would be LIVID. Imagine this X sign right across from your bedroom."