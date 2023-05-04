Now Google places Blue verified tick marks on email senders

"This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone," it added.



The Blue check mark comes to Google after Elon Musk removed all legacy Blue badges on the platform, and now charges Rs 900 a month (Rs 9,400 a year) from individual users for Blue ticks and $1,000 from organisations for Gold ticks.



Meta is also testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook for $11.99 per month on web and $14.99 per month on mobile.



Its CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that a "Meta Verified" account will grant users a verified badge, increased visibility on the platforms, prioritised customer support, and more.



The feature was rolled out to Australia and New Zealand in February and will arrive in more countries "soon".