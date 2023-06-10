OpenAI CEO meets Modi; PM says AI's potential for India's tech ecosystem vast

The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast, particularly among the youth, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

The Prime Minister reacted after meeting OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman in the national capital. "Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens," he added.