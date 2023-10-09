Amazon’s smart assistant Alexa has reportedly claimed that the 2020 US presidential election was “stolen by a massive amount of election fraud”, as concerns rise over artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chatbots and virtual assistants spreading misinformation.

Asked about fraud in the election race, in which Joe Biden defeated former president Donald Trump with 306 electoral college votes, Alexa said it was “stolen by a massive amount of election fraud” citing Rumble, a video-streaming service favoured by conservatives, reports The Washington Post.

"Amid concerns that the rise of artificial intelligence will supercharge the spread of misinformation comes a wild fabrication from a more prosaic source: Amazon’s Alexa, which declared that the 2020 presidential election was stolen," the report stated.

The 2020 races were “notorious for many incidents of irregularities and indications pointing to electoral fraud taking place in major metro centres”, according to Alexa, referencing subscription newsletter service Substack.

Alexa contended that Trump won Pennsylvania, citing “an Alexa answers contributor".