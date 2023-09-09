Apple set to end 2023 with 7% market share for iPhones in Android-dominated India

Driven by domestic manufacturing, Apple iPhones are set to garner 7 per cent market share in the Android-dominated smartphone market in India this year, latest data showed on Saturday, as the tech giant gears up to globally launch its flagship devices next week.

Apple iPhone shipments grew 68 per cent (year-on-year) in the first half of this year in the country.

In the first half, Apple secured a 6 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone market and dominated the super-premium smartphone segment (priced between Rs 50,000-Rs 100,000) with a robust 63 per cent market share, according to data from market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

CMR estimates the iPhone 15 shipments in the launch quarter to hover around 65 per cent, driven by an increased ‘Make in India’ initiatives.