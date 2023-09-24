Blue light from smartphones, tablets linked to early puberty in males

Exposure to blue light, like that from smartphones or tablets, may lead to early puberty in males, according to a study.

The research, presented at the ongoing 61st Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting in The Hague, Netherlands, sheds light on how environmental factors, such as screen time, impact early puberty and testicular tissue, which could eventually lead to future prevention strategies for children.

Early puberty for most children does not have an obvious cause. Sometimes it is due to genetics, or there is a problem in the brain, such as an injury or tumour, or in the thyroid, adrenal or sex glands.

In recent years, several studies have reported increases in early puberty onset for both girls and boys, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. One factor may be the increased use of blue light-emitting devices, but this is very difficult to assess in children.