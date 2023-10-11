Cabinet approves fixation of royalty for Lithium, Niobium & rare earth minerals

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amending the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, to fix royalty rates for Lithium, Niobium and rare earth minerals.

The royalty will be 3 per cent each for Lithium and Niobium while for rare earth minerals, it will be 1 per cent.

The move is aimed at encouraging greater private sector participation in commercial mining of rare earth minerals.

Recently huge reserves of Lithium had been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lithium is used for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles and government is bullish towards sourcing it from within the country and also abroad.

The approval of royalty rates by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday will enable the Centre to auction blocks for Lithium, Niobium and rare earth minerals for the first time in the country.