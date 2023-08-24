Explorer on the moon: Pragyan rover begins work

India's lunar rover Pragyan began exploring the moon's surface on Thursday as part of the country's Chandrayaan-3 mission. The mission's Vikram lander reached the moon on Wednesday, making India the first country to land a craft on the lunar south pole.

Rover taking 'walk on the moon'

The six-wheeled, solar-powered Pragyan ('wisdom' in Sanskrit) rover will explore the largely unmapped area of the moon and transmit images and scientific data over a period of two weeks. It will also examine the mineral composition of the moon's surface.

Cahndrayaan-3 had to orbit the Earth several times to gain speed and took over a month to reach the moon.