Chinese lucky number behind decision to launch Tesla robotaxi on 8 Aug: Musk

Elon Musk, who just visited China, said on Tuesday, 29 April that he chose 8 August as the date to launch the robotaxi because 8/8 is a lucky number in that country.

The shares of Tesla surged following reports that Musk has received approval to deploy the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) autonomous software in China. The EV company’s stock went up more than 15 per cent.

When an X follower posted that Tesla would organise a robotaxi event on August 8, which is a lucky number in China, the tech billionaire agreed.

“I did partly pick it because 8/8 is a lucky number in China! Also, the birthday of my triplets, who are now 17,” the X owner commented.