I'm a big fan of China, have lots of fans there, says Elon Musk during visit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on his ongoing visit to China, said that he is a big fan of the country and that many people are his admirers there.

The billionaire said this during a meeting with Ren Hongbin, the Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on Sunday, 28 April.

"I'm a big fan of China. I have to say that," Musk was heard saying in a now widely shared video on X.

“I also have a lot of fans in China, well the feelings are reciprocated,” he added.

Musk made an "unannounced and surprising" visit to Beijing on Sunday, where he also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

“We have known each other now for many years, since early Shanghai days," said Musk in a post on X along with a picture with Qiang.