Discarded SpaceX rocket stage to crash into moon in rare accidental impact

A discarded SpaceX rocket stage is set to crash into the moon on Wednesday, 5 August in a rare accidental impact that scientists hope will shed light on the effects of space debris on future lunar exploration.

The upper stage, which launched two private lunar landers more than a year ago, will strike the moon at an estimated speed of 8,700 kmph, excavating a crater and sending a plume of dust and debris into space.

Space-tracking expert Bill Gray predicts the impact will occur near Einstein Crater on the moon's sunlit western limb. The best viewing conditions are expected in parts of eastern North America and across much of South America, though the impact itself will take place before dawn.

Scientists estimate the collision will release energy comparable to around three tonnes of TNT.

Though researchers say the rocket poses no immediate danger, the incident underscores growing concerns over the increasing amount of human-made debris left in space. "Things are getting crowded up there," Gray said. He plans to observe the aftermath from New Brunswick, Canada.

Experts noted that the collision was never intended. They said the impact could have been avoided had the rocket stage been manoeuvred into an orbit around the sun after completing its mission.