Doomscrolling: What bad news does to us, and why we can't do without it

A notification here, a news alert there, and we grab our phones almost automatically. Even when we try to take a break from our devices, we're often quickly drawn back into a spiral of bad news: violence, war and crises dominate our news feeds.

And the transition from one to another is practically seamless: the pandemic was followed by the war in Ukraine, followed by earthquakes, natural disasters and war in West Asia. The news is full of distressing and depressing stories and images.

Enter 'doomscrolling', which is what we do when we keep scrolling through bad news, even when it distresses us.

The term comes from the words 'doom' — which signifies disaster, destruction, the end, fear — and 'scrolling' — what we do on our phones when we surf the net.

It's come into common usage to describe the way people endlessly consume bad news. But it really came into its own as a word during the pandemic.