Google Cloud showcases AI tools for India’s small and mid-sized businesses
Cloud Day India demonstrations focus on productivity, connected workflows and practical business applications
Google Cloud showcased AI applications for Indian small and mid-sized businesses at Cloud Day India 2026
The company identified fragmented data, legacy systems and uncertain returns as barriers to adoption
Apparel brand Siyaram’s is using AI to forecast demand across more than 40,000 products and support marketing content creation
Google Cloud on Wednesday showcased how Indian small and mid-sized businesses can use artificial intelligence to improve productivity, manage operations and support growth at its Cloud Day India 2026 event.
The gathering drew more than 600 founders, promoters, managing directors and technology leaders from small businesses and mid-market enterprises across sectors.
Google Cloud said businesses were moving towards agentic AI, in which systems can work across business data, link workflows and carry out tasks with limited human intervention.
However, fragmented information, older technology systems and uncertainty over financial returns continue to hinder adoption. The company described the disconnect between AI investment and measurable business benefits as an “AI Value Gap”.
Demonstrations at the event brought together Gemini models, Google Workspace, data analytics and cloud infrastructure. Google Cloud said the integrated tools could help companies introduce AI applications without extensive changes to their technology systems or large engineering teams.
Taru Dahiya, managing director for SMB at Google Cloud Asia Pacific, said business success with AI depended on embedding it into growth plans rather than the size of technology budgets. She said Indian small and mid-sized businesses were helping drive that shift across the region.
The company also presented examples of Indian businesses using its technology.
Apparel brand Siyaram’s has adopted AI-powered predictive analytics and inventory management tools to forecast demand across more than 40,000 products. It is also using generative AI applications to streamline the creation of marketing content.
Google Cloud said small and medium-sized businesses would play a central role in India’s development ambitions, with AI offering opportunities to expand capacity, improve efficiency and compete in a digital economy.
With IANS inputs