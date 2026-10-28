Google Cloud showcases AI tools for India’s small and mid-sized businesses

Google Cloud showcased AI applications for Indian small and mid-sized businesses at Cloud Day India 2026

The company identified fragmented data, legacy systems and uncertain returns as barriers to adoption

Apparel brand Siyaram’s is using AI to forecast demand across more than 40,000 products and support marketing content creation

Google Cloud on Wednesday showcased how Indian small and mid-sized businesses can use artificial intelligence to improve productivity, manage operations and support growth at its Cloud Day India 2026 event.

The gathering drew more than 600 founders, promoters, managing directors and technology leaders from small businesses and mid-market enterprises across sectors.

Google Cloud said businesses were moving towards agentic AI, in which systems can work across business data, link workflows and carry out tasks with limited human intervention.

However, fragmented information, older technology systems and uncertainty over financial returns continue to hinder adoption. The company described the disconnect between AI investment and measurable business benefits as an “AI Value Gap”.