Instagram Threads' usage on Android falls 79% after a month

Instagram's Threads app has lost 79 per cent of its daily active users on Android, as Elon Musk-owned X's usage keeps growing amid his cage fight drama with Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to latest data.

The Threads Android app peaked at 49.3 million daily active users worldwide on July 7, according to estimates by analytics firm Similarweb.

However, on August 7, the app was down to 10.3 million daily active users.

The average amount of time daily active users spent with the Threads app started out at about 14 minutes worldwide, but was significantly higher in the US -- nearly 21 minutes on July 7. By August 7, that was down to just 3 minutes.

“For comparison, X (formerly Twitter) has more than 100 million daily active users on Android alone, and they consistently spend about 25 minutes per day on it,” the data showed.