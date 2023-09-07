Israeli scientists grow a lifelike synthetic human embryo model

A team of Israeli scientists has created a complete human embryo model using stem cells that closely mimics the real one, but without sperm or egg.

According to the team from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, the human-like model will unravel the mysteries of the initial month that is “still largely a black box” for scientists.

The team headed by Prof. Jacob Hanna managed to grow the models outside the womb up to day 14, after culturing in the lab.

Cellular aggregates derived from human stem cells in previous studies could not be considered genuinely accurate human embryo models, because they lacked nearly all the defining hallmarks of a post-implantation embryo.