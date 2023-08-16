Mahindra unveils electric avatar of iconic Thar SUV

Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, on Tuesday unveiled ‘Vision Thar.e’ -- an all-new electric avatar of the iconic SUV.

The electric version of Thar strides into the future on the INGLO-born electric platform, equipped with a cutting-edge high-performance AWD electric powertrain, the company said in a statement.

The price and other details like market availability will be announced soon.

“Thar.e caters to the adventurer in all of us, craving exploration without compromise. Aligned with the global movement towards responsible consumption, our focus on sustainable materials resonates with the broader shift towards being planet positive, ensuring that Thar.e is both timeless and timely,” said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.