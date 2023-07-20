Microsoft slashes 1,000 jobs, mostly in sales, customer services: Report

Microsoft has reportedly reduced its workforce further by 1,000 over the past week, mostly in sales and customer services teams.

According to a report in Insider, citing sources, the new layoffs are beyond the 10,000 jobs that the tech giant planned to eliminate earlier this year.

It's, however, a regular exercise for Microsoft to make changes at the start of a new fiscal year, which began July 1, the report noted.

Microsoft has reportedly shut its "Digital Sales and Success" group, a sales and customer service team.

"The company also eliminated the customer solutions manager role, moving some, but not many, employees to another role called customer success account management," according to the report.