Most of Musk's 153 mn X followers fake, just 453K subscribe to X Premium

Elon Musk has more than 153 million followers on his X (formerly Twitter) account but according to a new report, most of his followers are fake and the count is bloated by millions of new, inactive accounts.

Of the 153,209,283 X accounts following Musk, around 42 per cent of his followers, or more than 65.3 million users, have zero followers on their own account, reports tech website Mashable which reviewed the data collected by third-party researcher Travis Brown.

The average number of followers for all 153 million accounts following Musk is just around 187.

According to the data, only 453,000 Musk followers or 0.3 per cent subscribe to X Premium (earlier Twitter Blue for $8 a month).