Nigerian delegation in Odisha to study rice fortification

A high-level delegation of the Nigerian government arrived in Odisha on Tuesday to learn the state's experience in rice fortification.

The delegation led by John Uruakpa, the director of Nigeria's federal ministry of health, held a meeting with Development Commissioner Anu Garg at the Lok Seva Bhawan.

The Nigerian government is formulating a national strategy to tackle micronutrient deficiencies. The government has identified rice, one of the staples in that country, as a part of the national fortification programme, officials said.