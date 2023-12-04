OpenAI applies for GPT-6, GPT-7 trademarks in China: Report

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has reportedly applied for “GPT-6” and “GPT-7” trademarks in China as Sam Altman-run company continues to build large language models (LLMs).

The company has submitted two Chinese trademark applications for GPT-6 and two other filings for GPT-7, South China Morning Post reported, citing records of the Trademark Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

The applications were submitted by OpenAI OpCo, the company’s entity in China. None of OpenAI’s services are available in China, including Hong Kong, at the moment.

OpenAI did not comment on the report. Since the launch of ChatGPT a year ago, OpenAI has been advancing the capabilities of its deep learning LLMs.

ChatGPT was initially built on GPT-3.5, which has 175 billion parameters.

Altman, the creator of AI chatbot ChatGPT who is now back at the helm after an intense drama over his ouster as CEO, had said that the company was not presently training GPT5 -- the successor to GPT4.

Earlier this month, ChatGPT reached 100 million weekly active users and the company released new GPT-4 Turbo model that is more capable, cheaper and supports a 128K context window.