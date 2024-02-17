OpenAI can't register GPT as trademark, rules US patent office

In a setback for Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the US Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has refused to allow the Sam Altman-run company to register the word GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) as a trademark.

OpenAI argued in its application with the PTO that GPT is not a “descriptive word” because consumers will not immediately understand what the underlying phrase "generative pre-trained transformer" means.

“The trademark examining attorney is not convinced. The Internet evidence demonstrates the extensive and pervasive use in the software industry of the acronym 'GPT' in connection with software that features similar AI technology with ask and answer functions based on pre-trained data sets,” the US PTO wrote in its decision.