Patchy coverage, less affordable handsets delay mass 5G adoption in India

Although 5G services were introduced in India in October, 2022, they are still not widely available across the country, resulting in patchy network coverage, a report has said.

Also, a lack of awareness on use cases and few 5G handsets in the Rs 10,000 and below range might delay the mass 5G adoption in the country, according to Counterpoint Research.

"There's still a long way to go, especially in terms of network coverage," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint.