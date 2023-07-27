Samsung Q2 profit down 95% amid chip oversupply, weaker demand

Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported a 95 per cent fall in second-quarter operating profit, as macroeconomic woes have taken a toll on demand for chips used in electronic gadgets from mobile phones to computers to cars.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker logged a profit of 668.5 billion won ($525.8 million) for the April-June period, the lowest in 14 years.

It went significantly down from the 14.1 trillion won it reported a year ago, reports Yonhap news agency.

Sales fell 22.3 per cent to 60 trillion won from the previous year's 77.2 trillion won, the company said in a regulatory filing. Its second-quarter net profit came to 1.72 trillion won, down 84.5 per cent from a year earlier.