Spotify to roll out auto-generated transcripts to millions of podcasts

Ahead of International Podcast Day on Saturday, 30 September, music streaming giant Spotify has announced to roll out auto-generated podcast transcripts to more creators and shows in the coming weeks so that users can read along with an episode, making the transcripts more visually and textually accessible.

"We’ll be rolling out transcripts to millions of episodes in the coming weeks, and we’ll innovate more on this feature in the future, including ways to add media to transcripts. This is all part of our goal to bring more depth to the podcasts you’re listening to," Spotify said in a blogpost on Thursday, 28 September.

While listening to an episode, users will need to scroll down the Now Playing View to find the transcript, then tap the card to follow along on full screen as they listen to the episode.

Moreover, the company is expanding Podcast Chapters, which it announced earlier this year -- a feature that makes it easier for users to jump into episodes at a specific topic or section.